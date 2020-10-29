Thomasville Police Department names new Chief of Police

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new Thomasville Chief of Police has been named, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

John W. Letteney will begin with the department in January 2021.

“He brings a great amount of experience and knowledge in community policing initiatives and 21st century policing, and we know he will be a great asset to continuing fostering positive relationships with our community,” TPD said in a Facebook announcement.

Letteney, currently a police chief in North Carolina, was one of three finalists for the job.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.