VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a fire at the corner of Hogan and S. Oak streets Thursday morning.

VFD posted about the fire on its Facebook page around 4 a.m. Firefighters asked the public to avoid the area to stay safe.

This is a developing story.

