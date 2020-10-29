Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

'We had to come together’: Despite rough patch, season-opening team meeting helped Baby Rattlers bond as unit

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this Friday night against the Godby Cougars.

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

GHSA

Jones says he, Wildcats ‘grew up’ in Winnersville Classic loss

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School appears to have all the Jake Garcia drama behind them and a set QB1, as Armari Jones will be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

FHSAA

Lincoln girls seeking seventh-straight district title despite loss of Turral twins to Baby Rattlers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Despite some noticeable absences, the expectations are still the same for the Lincoln High School girls program: To win its seventh-consecutive district title.

Latest News

News

Wanted Mississippi man arrested in Lowndes County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kim McCullough
A wanted man with murder warrants out of Lamar County, Mississippi was arrested after being in the Lowndes County area, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

News

City’s Race Relations Summit includes panels on law enforcement, racial disparities in healthcare

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The City of Tallahassee held a Virtual Race Relations summit on Thursday, with panels from 8:00 a.m. in the morning until 8:00 p.m.

News

City’s Race Relations Summit includes panels on law enforcement, racial disparities in healthcare

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Panel topics included Building Bridges to Social Justice, Understanding the Effects of On-going and Historical Racism on People of Color, Prisms of Stigma and Historical Adversity, and Understanding White Privilege.

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

National

Georgia man killed by fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Georgia man was killed by a fallen tree in the Hurricane Zeta wreckage.

National

Fair housing groups: Redfin ‘redlines’ minority communities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
“Redfin’s policies and practices operate as a discriminatory stranglehold on communities of color, often the very communities that have been battered by a century of residential segregation, systemic racism, and disinvestment,” the lawsuit said.