Wanted Mississippi man arrested in Lowndes County

Austin Beach was arrested after warrants stemmed from an investigation that identified Beach as the suspect in the death of a four-year-old.
Austin Beach was arrested after warrants stemmed from an investigation that identified Beach as the suspect in the death of a four-year-old.(Lowndes County Jail)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted man with murder warrants out of Lamar County, Mississippi was arrested after being in the Lowndes County area, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Beach was arrested after warrants stemmed from an investigation that identified Beach as the suspect in the death of a four-year-old.

Beach is currently in the Lowndes County Jail on a fugitive from justice warrant. He is waiting to be taken back to Mississippi.

