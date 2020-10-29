Advertisement

'We had to come together’: Despite rough patch, season-opening team meeting helped Baby Rattlers bond as unit

FAMU DRS football
FAMU DRS football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this Friday night against the Godby Cougars.

After winning its first two games of the season, FAMU DRS have dropped each of its last three contests against Blountstown, Florida High and Leon.

This week, FAMU DRS will play a team in a higher classification for the third-straight week when they face Godby.

While recent results have not been ideal, senior offensive lineman Mycal House said a team meeting after the first game helped the team come together as a unit.

“We had to come together and just play as a team,” House said. “The first game, everybody was trying to do their own thing and that’s why it was a rough start.”

FAMU DRS and Godby will kickoff Friday from Godby High School at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Jones says he, Wildcats ‘grew up’ in Winnersville Classic loss

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School appears to have all the Jake Garcia drama behind them and a set QB1, as Armari Jones will be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

FHSAA

Lincoln girls seeking seventh-straight district title despite loss of Turral twins to Baby Rattlers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Despite some noticeable absences, the expectations are still the same for the Lincoln High School girls program: To win its seventh-consecutive district title.

FHSAA

Jaguars hoping to keep offense rolling Thursday against Rutherford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Gadsden County football team takes the field against Rutherford on Thursday and are looking for their second-straight win.

GHSA

Thomasville QB Ronnie Baker continues to grow his game

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ronnie Baker the Touchdown Maker is developing his game to put the Thomasville Bulldogs' offense into hyperdrive.

Latest News

FHSAA

Chiles boys’ golf chasing second-straight state title

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Chiles boys' golf team is looking to go back-to-back on the links and win two straight state titles.

FHSAA

Chiles boys’ golf chasing second-straight state title

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Chiles boys' golf team is looking to go back-to-back on the links and win two straight state titles.

Mlb

MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and he refused instructions from security to leave the field, behavior that Major League Baseball said risked the safety of others.

FHSAA

Leon takes second step towards defending state title with road match in regional semis

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The defending Class 6A volleyball state champion Leon Lions take their second step on Wednesday toward defending their title: A road semi-final match against Creekside.

Seminoles

‘We have to have the mindset of finishing 8-4’: Despite defensive struggles, Seminoles working to win back-half of season

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
We are just past the halfway point for the Florida State football season, and a lot has been left desired, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Sports

Despite defensive struggles, Seminoles working to win back-half of season

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
We are just past the halfway point for the Florida State football season, and a lot has been left desired, especially on the defensive side of the ball.