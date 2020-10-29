'We had to come together’: Despite rough patch, season-opening team meeting helped Baby Rattlers bond as unit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this Friday night against the Godby Cougars.

After winning its first two games of the season, FAMU DRS have dropped each of its last three contests against Blountstown, Florida High and Leon.

This week, FAMU DRS will play a team in a higher classification for the third-straight week when they face Godby.

While recent results have not been ideal, senior offensive lineman Mycal House said a team meeting after the first game helped the team come together as a unit.

“We had to come together and just play as a team,” House said. “The first game, everybody was trying to do their own thing and that’s why it was a rough start.”

FAMU DRS and Godby will kickoff Friday from Godby High School at 7 p.m.

