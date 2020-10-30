Baker, Bulldogs thriving as evolution of Thomasville offense continues

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Through wins and losses, points have been no stranger to the Thomasville Bulldogs this season, who boast a muscle car offense with some serious horsepower under the hood.

In the driver’s seat is Bulldogs quarterback Ronnie Baker.

“Ronnie does a lot of things where, if you’re a defensive guy trying to prepare for him, I don’t know what you take away especially when Ricky Fulton and Malik Harper have big nights on Friday," said THS Head Coach Zach Grage. "So, you have the run game working well, you’ve got Ricardo Johnson and Tarajee Felton out wide having big games.”

But Baker’s evolution under center has been a process, possessing a much different skill set than former Dawgs QB, J.T. Rice.

Grage’s staff had to adjust from going to a pocket passer to a pure dual threat.

“That’s the big-play part of my game,” Baker explained. “I help extend plays and extend drives the way I play.”

“There’s gonna be screens and boots and short, quick game and you add in his legs, being able to pull the ball at any point and run, it’s just a whole new dynamic,” Grage said. “You’re not just preparing for one or two guys, you’ve always got to account for the quarterback, and that’s difficult.”

But, that hasn’t stopped Baker from trying to grow his game, hoping to become more of a downfield threat with his arm as well, knowing in a tough region, there’s no room for staying stagnant.

“Each week going into the game, we see ourselves as top dogs and everybody’s trying to knock us off that pedestal, so we’ve got to keep on our A-game, knowing somebody could dare try to knock us off,” Baker said.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.