FAMU Freshmen Class of 2000 sets fundraising record

FAMU purchases 500 laptops for students in need
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Each year around homecoming, Florida A&M University announces the infinity class that has raised the most funds for the school and, this year, the Freshmen Class of 2020 took the cake in a record-breaking way.

Last year, it was the Freshmen Class of 1999 that made it their goal to raise $200,000 dollars. The Class of 2000 wanted to top that.

“So I remember vividly being at convocation during homecoming and we were like ‘Oh uh uh, they will not outdo us,’" said Melissa Mitchel, a member of FAMU’s Class of 2000. "And while we were inspired we were like, we were like y’all can we pull this off.”

The class set a goal to raise $250,000 for their university and asked their class to pitch in whatever they could.

“We wanted, regardless of if you could afford to give $18.87 or $10,000, that you felt apart of the shared purpose,” said class member Rochell Rinkins.

311 donors raised over $275,000 and counting, setting a record mark for classes to come and setting up a legacy for future Rattlers.

“To be able to have funds that are endowed and now just a pass-through says, again, their commitment to not just a moment but their commitment to building a legacy,” aid Shawnta Friday-Stroud, FAMU’s VP of University Advancement.

Showing that Rattlers will always look out for each other.

“We are who we’ve been waiting for," explained Kelle Coleman. "We will take care of each other no matter what fundraising didn’t come in and this just proves the point in our class.”

And hoping that one day, they can give something back to the university that gave them so much.

“Even this amount is not enough to pay back, even this is not enough to pay back what FAMU has given me," said Antonia Dean. "Even if I were to raise this amount every year for the rest of my life I would still feel indebted to that university.”

If you want to continue to help the Class of 2000, you can do so with a donation by clicking here.

