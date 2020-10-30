Advertisement

Florida man first with Down’s syndrome to compete in Ironman triathlon

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida man is hoping to become the first with Down’s syndrome to compete in and complete an Ironman triathlon.

WCTV had a chance to meet Chris Nikic over Zoom Thursday afternoon.

“You better watch out because I’m going to beat you,” Nikic said. “At the start, I’m going to explode, so don’t count me out.”

Nikic, a Special Olympics athlete, has been training for years and is planning to compete in Panama City’s Ironman competition on November 7.

Nikic lives and trains in Maitland.

He’s already become the first person with Down’s syndrome to complete a half-distance triathlon and now he’s hoping to become the first with Down’s syndrome to complete a full distance triathlon, which includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile run.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Baker, Bulldogs thriving as evolution of Thomasville offense continues

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Through wins and losses, points have been no stranger to the Thomasville Bulldogs this season, who boast a muscle car offense with some serious horsepower under the hood.

GHSA

Thomasville Bulldogs practice

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Florida man first with Down’s syndrome to compete in Ironman triathlon

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Florida man is hoping to become the first with Down’s syndrome to compete in and complete an Ironman triathlon.

News

Veterans day events cancelled, changed due to COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Parades through downtown Tallahassee are a distant memory in the year of COVID-19, but many groups are still looking to honor local heroes.

Latest News

News

High surf and rough waves buffeted the Forgotten Coast after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Thanks to some rough surf and high water, the Gulf Coast didn’t look too friendly Thursday afternoon, with waves churning off the coast.

News

Plaintiff in Leon County mask mandate lawsuit continues to fight against county-wide ordinance

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Leon County mask mandate debate continues.

News

High surf and rough waves buffeted the Forgotten Coast after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Thanks to some rough surf and high water, the Gulf Coast didn’t look too friendly Thursday afternoon, with waves churning off the coast.

News

Veterans Day events cancelled, changed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Parades through downtown Tallahassee are a distant memory in the year of COVID-19, but many groups are still looking to honor local heroes.

News

Plaintiff in Leon County mask mandate lawsuit continues to fight against county-wide ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Leon County mask mandate debate continues.

FHSAA

'We had to come together’: Despite rough patch, season-opening team meeting helped Baby Rattlers bond as unit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this Friday night against the Godby Cougars.