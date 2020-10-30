Florida State soccer remains unbeaten on last-second goal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State improved to 7-0 on the soccer field Thursday, thanks to Jaelin Howell’s last-second heroics against #5 Duke.

In a scoreless game with 20 seconds remaining, the Seminoles scored on a corner kick. Yujie Zhao sent the ball in on the set-piece and it found the foot of Howell, who gave FSU the victory.

NOLES WINNNNN!!!!



With 12 second left Jaelin puts it in the back of the net on a Yuji corner!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5IfFcfB1Ot — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 29, 2020

Thursday was the Noles' fifth clean-sheet of the season and the first since a 4-0 win on October 4 against Wake Forest. It also marked FSU’s 11-straight victory against an ACC opponent.

The result was Duke’s third loss of the season, and second in a row.

Florida State, the #2 team in the nation, will end their regular season with a match Sunday at home against #3 Clemson.

