Advertisement

Florida State soccer remains unbeaten on last-second goal

Florida State improved to 7-0 on the soccer field Thursday, thanks to some last-second heroics against #5 Duke.
Florida State improved to 7-0 on the soccer field Thursday, thanks to some last-second heroics against #5 Duke.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State improved to 7-0 on the soccer field Thursday, thanks to Jaelin Howell’s last-second heroics against #5 Duke.

In a scoreless game with 20 seconds remaining, the Seminoles scored on a corner kick. Yujie Zhao sent the ball in on the set-piece and it found the foot of Howell, who gave FSU the victory.

Thursday was the Noles' fifth clean-sheet of the season and the first since a 4-0 win on October 4 against Wake Forest. It also marked FSU’s 11-straight victory against an ACC opponent.

The result was Duke’s third loss of the season, and second in a row.

Florida State, the #2 team in the nation, will end their regular season with a match Sunday at home against #3 Clemson.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Baker, Bulldogs thriving as evolution of Thomasville offense continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Through wins and losses, points have been no stranger to the Thomasville Bulldogs this season, who boast a muscle car offense with some serious horsepower under the hood.

GHSA

Thomasville Bulldogs practice

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Lincoln girls seeking seventh-straight district title despite loss of Turral twins to Baby Rattlers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Despite some noticeable absences, the expectations are still the same for the Lincoln High School girls program: To win its seventh-consecutive district title.

Sports

Despite rough patch, season-opening team meeting helped Baby Rattlers bond as unit

Updated: 1 hours ago
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this Friday night against the Godby Cougars.

Latest News

Sports

Jaguars hoping to keep offense rolling Thursday against Rutherford

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Gadsden County football team takes the field against Rutherford on Thursday and are looking for their second-straight win.

Sports

Jones says he, Wildcats ‘grew up’ in Winnersville Classic loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jones says his teammates have accepted him and, even though they lost the Winnersville Classic, both he and the program have taken a huge step this season.

FHSAA

'We had to come together’: Despite rough patch, season-opening team meeting helped Baby Rattlers bond as unit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this Friday night against the Godby Cougars.

GHSA

Jones says he, Wildcats ‘grew up’ in Winnersville Classic loss

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School appears to have all the Jake Garcia drama behind them and a set QB1, as Armari Jones will be the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

FHSAA

Lincoln girls seeking seventh-straight district title despite loss of Turral twins to Baby Rattlers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Despite some noticeable absences, the expectations are still the same for the Lincoln High School girls program: To win its seventh-consecutive district title.

FHSAA

Jaguars hoping to keep offense rolling Thursday against Rutherford

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Gadsden County football team takes the field against Rutherford on Thursday and are looking for their second-straight win.