Advertisement

FSU to remove low-level radioactive waste from Apalachicola National Forest

FSU sees spike in covid cases
FSU sees spike in covid cases(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University officials say they will begin removing small amounts of low-level radioactive lab waste from storage sites in the Apalachicola National Forest and Innovation Park.

Between 1958 and 1979, FSU stored waste from university laboratories conducting research with the United States Atomic Energy Commission at those sites, according to the press release.

“Small amounts of radioactive-contaminated solids and contained liquids have been safely stored at these sites for more than four decades and have posed no danger to local residents or plant and animal species,” the release says.

FSU says state and federal agencies were aware of the waste at both sites, and the proper licenses and permits were issued in compliance with legal and safety standards.

“The university is working with environmental experts and regulatory agencies to address two historical waste management sites,” Vice President for Research Gary K. Ostrander says. “Based on investigations and monitoring performed over the years, there has been no human exposure or elevated risks to human or ecosystem health associated with site conditions. However, in an abundance of caution and to eliminate any future concerns, FSU will remove the waste.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Environmental Protection will help FSU develop and execute the removal plans.

FSU says it will relocate the waste to a modern, regulated facility in another state.

The site in what is now Innovation Park operated from 1958 to 1964, the release says. It is 8 feet underground and measures 25 feet by 25 feet, FSU says.

The site in the Apalachicola Forest is about 20 miles southwest of Tallahassee in a remote area. The USDA granted a special permit to FSU in 1966, allowing the university to get rid of the waste from labs in the Apalachicola Forest, the release says. The site was closed in 1979.

For more information on the removal process, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supervisors told felons should cast regular ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dara Kam | News Service of Florida
Attorney Ron Labasky sent an email to supervisors after lawyers for voting-rights advocates raised an alert about possible problems encountered by felons trying to cast ballots during the early voting period, which ends Sunday.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 29, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 30, 2020

News

EXCLUSIVE: WCTV sits down with Florida Senate candidates Marva Preston and Loranne Ausley

Updated: 3 hours ago
WCTV's Michael Hudak sat down with Marva Preston and Loranne Ausley ahead of Election Day.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

FHSAA

Lincoln notches homecoming win over Chiles, 33-6

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Lincoln High School celebrated homecoming at Gene Cox Stadium against Chiles with a 33-6 victory.

FHSAA

Gadsden County rolls past Rutherford, 58-14

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Gadsden County football continues to put up big numbers on offense as they rolled the Rutherford Rams, 58-14, on Thursday.

FHSAA

Wakulla volleyball marches on to regional finals in straight-set victory over Gulf Breeze

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Wakulla War Eagles advanced to the volleyball regional finals after defeating Gulf Breeze on Thursday.

Seminoles

Florida State soccer remains unbeaten on last-second goal

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State improved to 7-0 on the soccer field Thursday, thanks to Jaelin Howell’s last-second heroics against #5 Duke.