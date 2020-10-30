FSU to host Indiana in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State men’s basketball will host Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9, the ACC announced Friday.

The conference says all of the games will broadcast on ESPN’s networks. Since the Challenge started in 1999, the ACC is 12-6-3 in the Challenge and 133-106 in Challenge games.

There will not be an ACC/Big Ten Challenge for women’s basketball this season, according to the announcement.

In last season’s Challenge, the Seminoles lost to the Hoosiers on the road, 80-64. In that game, senior Indiana guard Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points, nailing five 3-pointers along the way. Trent Forrest led FSU in scoring that game with 13 points, going 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the charity stripe.

FSU is 0-5 all time against Indiana.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.