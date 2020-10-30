Advertisement

FSU to host Indiana in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) drives next to Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) drives next to Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State men’s basketball will host Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9, the ACC announced Friday.

The conference says all of the games will broadcast on ESPN’s networks. Since the Challenge started in 1999, the ACC is 12-6-3 in the Challenge and 133-106 in Challenge games.

There will not be an ACC/Big Ten Challenge for women’s basketball this season, according to the announcement.

In last season’s Challenge, the Seminoles lost to the Hoosiers on the road, 80-64. In that game, senior Indiana guard Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points, nailing five 3-pointers along the way. Trent Forrest led FSU in scoring that game with 13 points, going 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the charity stripe.

FSU is 0-5 all time against Indiana.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Lincoln notches homecoming win over Chiles, 33-6

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Lincoln High School celebrated homecoming at Gene Cox Stadium against Chiles with a 33-6 victory.

FHSAA

Gadsden County rolls past Rutherford, 58-14

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Gadsden County football continues to put up big numbers on offense as they rolled the Rutherford Rams, 58-14, on Thursday.

FHSAA

Wakulla volleyball marches on to regional finals in straight-set victory over Gulf Breeze

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Wakulla War Eagles advanced to the volleyball regional finals after defeating Gulf Breeze on Thursday.

Seminoles

Florida State soccer remains unbeaten on last-second goal

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State improved to 7-0 on the soccer field Thursday, thanks to Jaelin Howell’s last-second heroics against #5 Duke.

Latest News

GHSA

Baker, Bulldogs thriving as evolution of Thomasville offense continues

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Through wins and losses, points have been no stranger to the Thomasville Bulldogs this season, who boast a muscle car offense with some serious horsepower under the hood.

GHSA

Thomasville Bulldogs practice

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Lincoln girls seeking seventh-straight district title despite loss of Turral twins to Baby Rattlers

Updated: 15 hours ago
Despite some noticeable absences, the expectations are still the same for the Lincoln High School girls program: To win its seventh-consecutive district title.

Sports

Despite rough patch, season-opening team meeting helped Baby Rattlers bond as unit

Updated: 15 hours ago
The FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak this Friday night against the Godby Cougars.

Sports

Jaguars hoping to keep offense rolling Thursday against Rutherford

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Gadsden County football team takes the field against Rutherford on Thursday and are looking for their second-straight win.

Sports

Jones says he, Wildcats ‘grew up’ in Winnersville Classic loss

Updated: 15 hours ago
Jones says his teammates have accepted him and, even though they lost the Winnersville Classic, both he and the program have taken a huge step this season.