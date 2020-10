PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County football continues to put up big numbers on offense as they rolled the Rutherford Rams, 58-14, on Thursday.

The Jaguars are undefeated against Florida opponents; their only loss came to Trinity Christian from Texas.

You can watch highlights from Friday’s game in the video player above.

