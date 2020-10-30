Advertisement

Jill Biden set to take part in Bethel Missionary Baptist’s “Souls to the Polls” event

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Campaign 2020 is coming to Tallahassee again.

Dr. Jill Biden is set to stop by the capital city just a week after Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.

Her visit will come on the last day of early voting in Florida and two days before Election Day.

David Jacobsen, the President of the Democratic Club of North Florida, says Dr. Biden’s visit is about getting voters excited to cast their ballot.

“It’s really going to build enthusiasm for sure to see Dr. Jill Biden with us,” said Jacobsen.

He adds Dr. Biden’s visit is not about swaying votes.

“If you are sitting on your vote by mail ballot, this is going to motivate the person not to mail it but to take it to an early voting site,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leon County’s Republican chairman, Evan Power, argues Jill Biden’s visit is a last-minute attempt to get as many Democratic voters for the Biden campaign in Leon County.

“I think it’s obviously a turnout play. I think it shows the desperate nature in which the Biden campaign is seeing our turnout numbers and knowing they have to match them,” said Power.

FSU Political Science professor, Dr. Carol Weissert, says both campaigns know how important Florida is during a presidential election.

“Every vote is going to count in Florida, so I think we’re talking about both parties doing everything they can to make sure they get people out to vote,” said Dr. Weissert.

Jill Biden is scheduled to take part in Bethel Missionary Baptist Church’s “Souls to the Polls” event on Sunday, along with Tallahassee attorney Ben Crump and the family of George Floyd.

With a few days before the election, Bethel’s lead pastor, Reverend R.B. Holmes, says it’s important that as many voters come out to the polls as possible.

“Black, white whatever your religion or natural origin may be we want you to vote. This is not a time to sit this out,” said Reverend Holmes.

A time and location haven’t been announced for Dr. Biden’s visit.

WCTV will keep you updated once those details are released.

