KCCI creates state’s first Educational Bike Park at Sabal Palm Elementary

By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first educational bike park in the state of Florida opened on Friday at Sabal Palm Elementary school with options for children of all ages, and riders of all levels.

The Knight Creative Communities Institute collaborated with the school to repurpose underutilized spaces to create the bicycle park, promoting education, safety, and fun.

The public private partnership created a space for children to learn and enjoy.

“It’s very amazing, they did a great job on it,” said James, a fifth grader.

“I just like riding the bikes,” said Mason, a second grader.

“It’s very fun and it’s also very tricky!” said Emilia, pointing out the roundabout feature.

“It helps you learning with traffic, so when you grow up, you know how to use all of the capabilities you’ve been using, and you can use it in the real world,” explained third grader Makedah.

Zone One is designed for younger riders, kindergarten and first grade aged. It has simple stop signs and games such as Four Square.

Zone Two, the site of the ribbon cutting, will teach children the rules of the road. It’s designed for children in grades 3 through 5, featuring a roundabout and four-way stop signs.

“They learn how to navigate stop signs, they learn how to navigate the right side of the street to drive on, or to bike on,” said Sabal Palm Principal Anicia Robinson.

Zone Three includes wooden ramps on a grassy area, introducing children to the concept of mountain biking.

One of the sponsors for the project was Capital City Bank.

“What a great way to teach kids how to ride a bike and how to do it safely,” said William Smith.

Other sponsors include Lowes, Lewis + Whitlock, Tallahassee Mountain Biking Association, First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, and Big Bend Habitat for Humanity.

“Bicycling accidents are one of the number one ways children are injured. And so by creating this outdoor safe environment, children are able to practice and a learn a skill that will stay with them for their whole lives,” said Betsy Couch, the Executive Director of KCCI.

Leaders say many students bike to and from school at Sabal Palm, making it the perfect spot for the park.

Sabal Palm is Leon County’s first Community Partnership School, with core partners collaborating to address barriers to learning.

Leaders at Friday’s event included City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, City Commissioner Elaine Bryant, County Commissioner Bryan Desloge, County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, County Commissioner Rick Minor, Superintendent Rocky Hanna, and School Board Member Darryl Jones.

You can learn more about KCCI here.

