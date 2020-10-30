More Than a Rescue: Leon County Humane Society shares their stories

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In the past year, the Leon County Humane Society has rescued more than 800 pets. It says it’s all made possible by community donations. The humane society is hosting a fundraiser so they can continue saving homeless animals.

Manuel is a three-legged kitten at the Leon County Humane Society. His leg was injured shortly after birth.

“When he came into the veterinary hospital, he already had a partial amputation to one of his rear extremities and it was infected, it appeared to be a couple of days old. Even though Manuel was only four days old or so at the time.” Nikki Barwick, volunteer, and foster with the Leon County Humane Society explained.

Izzy also had a terrible wound on her shoulder, but thanks to the humane society, the pup found a forever home.

“Izzy Azalea is such a happy girl! She loves cuddling with us humans and playing non-stop with her two pack mates. She learns so fast that training has been a breeze. She’s a precious goofball, and we really feel like we hit the puppy jackpot.” Meagan Standard, Izzy’s new owner, says.

Both Izzy and Manuel’s stories are part of the Humane Society’s virtual fundraiser: More Than A Rescue.

“With everything that COVID has brought with us, we obviously knew we had to go a different way. So we decided to document some of the stories that we’ve taken on throughout COVID-19.” Lisa Glunt, the Executive Director of the Leon County Humane Society said.

However, the organization has raised just half the money they need so far. In part, because in-person fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.

“Not only have we had to say goodbye to a Fur Ball, which is our biggest single fundraising event of the year, but our whole dog wash season, which is something that’s gone on now every year for twenty-five years we had to cancel,” Glunt explained.

Giving these animals a future, despite their past.

Manuel, the kitten will be up for adoption this weekend at the Tally Cat Café.

You can find the other stories featured in the More Than A Rescue Campaign on the Leon County Humane Society’s website and Facebook page.

