Advertisement

More Than a Rescue: Leon County Humane Society shares their stories

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In the past year, the Leon County Humane Society has rescued more than 800 pets. It says it’s all made possible by community donations. The humane society is hosting a fundraiser so they can continue saving homeless animals.

Manuel is a three-legged kitten at the Leon County Humane Society. His leg was injured shortly after birth.

“When he came into the veterinary hospital, he already had a partial amputation to one of his rear extremities and it was infected, it appeared to be a couple of days old. Even though Manuel was only four days old or so at the time.” Nikki Barwick, volunteer, and foster with the Leon County Humane Society explained.

Izzy also had a terrible wound on her shoulder, but thanks to the humane society, the pup found a forever home.

“Izzy Azalea is such a happy girl! She loves cuddling with us humans and playing non-stop with her two pack mates. She learns so fast that training has been a breeze. She’s a precious goofball, and we really feel like we hit the puppy jackpot.” Meagan Standard, Izzy’s new owner, says.

Both Izzy and Manuel’s stories are part of the Humane Society’s virtual fundraiser: More Than A Rescue.

“With everything that COVID has brought with us, we obviously knew we had to go a different way. So we decided to document some of the stories that we’ve taken on throughout COVID-19.” Lisa Glunt, the Executive Director of the Leon County Humane Society said.

However, the organization has raised just half the money they need so far. In part, because in-person fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.

“Not only have we had to say goodbye to a Fur Ball, which is our biggest single fundraising event of the year, but our whole dog wash season, which is something that’s gone on now every year for twenty-five years we had to cancel,” Glunt explained.

Giving these animals a future, despite their past.

Manuel, the kitten will be up for adoption this weekend at the Tally Cat Café.

You can find the other stories featured in the More Than A Rescue Campaign on the Leon County Humane Society’s website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“He’s one of us,” Thomasville player with cerebral palsy gets on-field action, kicks extra point

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
After some impressive kicks in practice, coach Zach Grage told Russell Dickerson he was going to suit up for a kick this year, which led up to Thursday’s special moment.

News

Valdosta schools facing controversy over football game prayers

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said a Lowndes County resident contacted them in early October about a student led prayer over the intercom during a Valdosta football game.

News

Jill Biden set to take part in Bethel Missionary Baptist’s “Souls to the Polls” event

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Dr. Jill Biden's visit will come on the last day of early voting in Florida and two days before Election Day.

News

#Tally19 protester discusses why she took the diversion deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
Of the 12 protesters being represented by local attorney, Mutaqee Akbar, only two took the deal. WCTV spoke to one of them to learn why.

Latest News

News

KCCI creates state’s first Educational Bike Park at Sabal Palm Elementary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
The first educational bike park in the state of Florida opened on Friday at Sabal Palm Elementary school with options for children of all ages, and riders of all levels.

News

Valdosta pregame prayer debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said they were contacted by a Lowndes County resident in early October about a student led prayer over the intercom while at a football game in Valdosta.

News

Jill Biden in Tallahassee preview

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Jill Biden's visit will come on the last day of early voting in Florida and two days before Election Day.

News

Tallahassee protester diversion deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
Of the 12 protesters being represented by a local attorney, only two took the diversion deal. WCTV spoke to one of them to learn why.

News

Bike park opens at Sabal Palm Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
The first educational bike park in the state of Florida opened on Friday at Sabal Palm Elementary school with options for children of all ages, and riders of all levels.

Forecast

Mike's Evening Forecast: Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.