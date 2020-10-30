Advertisement

Researchers find more than 600 unmarked graves on Clemson’s campus

Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school's Memorial Stadium.
Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school's Memorial Stadium.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) - Researchers at Clemson University are working to find out exactly who is buried in possibly 604 unmarked graves.

Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school’s Memorial Stadium.

Workers used ground-penetrating radar and initially found 200 graves.

However, as the project progressed, more than 600 unmarked graves were found, thought to date back more than 200 years ago.

It’s widely believed that the graves belong to enslaved people.

Researchers now will comb through archives and census data to find out who was buried there and when.

One team member says there will be a large memorial put in place to honor those in the unmarked graves.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

National

Quake between Turkey, Greece topples buildings in Turkey

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.

National

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church

National Politics

Biden marks Iowa rise from caucus collapse to fall contender; Trump returns to Mich., Wis.

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

National

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating.

Latest News

National Politics

Millions turn out to vote early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Sports

Travis Roy, Boston University hockey player paralyzed in first game, dies at 45

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
From his wheelchair, he gave as many as 40 motivational speeches a year. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 29, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 30, 2020

News

EXCLUSIVE: WCTV sits down with Florida Senate candidates Marva Preston and Loranne Ausley

Updated: 1 hours ago
WCTV's Michael Hudak sat down with Marva Preston and Loranne Ausley ahead of Election Day.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.