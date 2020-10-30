South GA communities concerned over Moody expansion

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Several community members opposed the Air Force’s proposal to expand Moody Air Force Base’s airspace during a virtual public hearing Thursday night.

The Base is located near Valdosta, but the Moody Airspace Complex where airmen train covers several parts of South Georgia and North Florida about 8,000 feet above ground level.

With its Comprehensive Airspace Initiative, the military group is pushing to have that permitted altitude, or Military Operations Area (MOA), lowered.

Moody officials suggest lowering the space to either 1,000, 2,000 or 4,000 feet for closer-to-the-ground practice with their A-10C, HH-60G, HC-130J and A-29 aircraft.

Commander of the 23d Fighter Group, Colonel Ryan Haden, tells WCTV they provide unique training to airmen from all over the world at Moody.

“By lowering the air space, it gives us more flexibility, and it gives us more room to work so that we can accommodate all the people that we have,” he said.

City officials in Douglas claim the proposal would negatively impact their local economic development.

“When you go from 8,000 feet down to the worst-case scenario of 1,000 feet, or even a 2,000-case scenario, it shuts our airports down,” City Manager Charles Davis said.

He argues the move would halt fixed-winged healthcare flights, bring noise pollution to the area and increase safety risks he says are associated with low-altitude air training.

Davis also says airport pilots would now be required to file flight plans to determine the aviation status of the MOA, and pilots passing through might choose to detour or re-route around the airport.

He voiced these concerns along with several other people during the public hearing.

“As we move forward in the process, we value your input on how this may impact your communities, and we want to find a course of action that benefits us all,” Colonel Daniel Walls, 23d Wing and Moody Installation Commander, said at the start of the meeting.

Nine people from across the state dialed in to share their thoughts.

Although they each expressed support for the Air Force and Moody’s mission, no one spoke in full favor of the proposed changed.

Mayor Jim Puckett, City of Fitzgerald:

“We would lose most, if not all, transient fuel stops, our flight school students and instructors would be at a much higher risk, and noise levels obviously are a concern.”

Steve Brian, Georgia Department of Transportation’s Aviation Program Manager:

“The department has concerns related to the proposed alternatives and believes they will adversely impact access to Georgia’s general aviation airports. These airports could lose flight traffic due to avoiding charted MOA’s at low altitude.”

Kenneth Cashwell, local retired military instructor pilot and airline pilot:

“What I’m concerned about is the FAA would direct us around Moody Air Space instead of doing what they’re trying to do which is the most efficient path of flight, least fuel, least exhaust.”

Vicki Lewis, Coffee Regional Medical Center:

“We are particularly concerned about the traffic that this would create, and the fact that it might deter flights from our airport...Our airport is an economic engine for our community, and it does drive jobs and our ability to recruit individuals to our community. Specifically, the hospital is in a constant, sufficient recruitment-mode, and many of the physicians that we recruit are private pilots and do fly to and from home and other areas of the United States to come and work at our hospital.”

Tom Pujadas, private pilot in Ocilla:

“We see military aircraft flying at high altitudes. However, I have had experience with them apparently deviating from that floor…It seems to me, a jet aircraft operating at 8,000 feet, you lower that to 1,000 feet, there’s going to be a heck of a lot difference in sound. It’s going to disrupt school, it’s going to disrupt local activities, sports activities. We’ve got a lot of hunting in this area.”

Robert Burr, President of Georgia Airports Association and Executive Director of the Glynn County Airport Commission:

“We’re also concerned about the viability of civilian aviation, specifically over in Georgia...We’re very much concerned of the socioeconomic effect on the civilian aviation services, not only for the current but for the potential for those airports to prosper and grow Georgia’s economy down the future.”

James Galloway, Secretary of the Georgia Airports Association:

“Throughout the Draft EIS, there are numerous references that, quote on quote, ‘Moody would’, inferring that once airspace changes are implemented, then the discussion and negotiations would ensue on the procedures how to get these airplanes in and out of these general aviation airports. What we want, is that language to be changed throughout the document to read, ‘Moody Air Force Base/appropriate authorities shall negotiate and come to resolution on current airspace concerns with affected airports prior to the Final EIS being presented for approval’.”

Charles Davis, Douglas City Manager:

“The noise pollution from low-flying aircraft will affect the quality of life, as well as some of the poultry industries have expressed concern that low flights will impact the birds inside the chicken houses...Pilots on transient-nature may choose to bypass our local airports, which much of our airports, you know, struggled to break even at best a lot of times. So some of these transient fuel sales allow us to re-capture some of the expenses associated with running airports.”

Zane Lambert, Aviation Department Managers, Sanderson Farms:

“When we go to rural communities, we rely on access at their airports...Businesses like mine are not going to be able to use those airports, we’re not gonna be able to bring our business there. And Sanderson Farms opposes lowering the floor of the MOA’s.”

Whether in opposition or support of the plan, Commander Haden tells WCTV every input helps.

“The way that I look at feedback it is neither positive nor negative, it’s simply feedback,” he said. “We can incorporate it into the study and what’s put up, and quite frankly, use it to make whatever proposal that we have better. And then, even more importantly, to maintain the relationship that we have with the community right now, which is the whole reason why we’re having the public hearing.”

Moody is accepting public comment until November 24.

You can read the full draft plan and submit a comment on the project website.

