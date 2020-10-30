Tally19 protester discusses why she took the diversion deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As part of a diversion deal offered to #Tally19 protesters charged with misdemeanor offenses, protesters would have to attend the City of Tallahassee’s Virtual Race Relations Summit’s breakout law enforcement panel session.

Of the 12 protesters local attorney Mutaqee Akbar represented, only two took the deal. WCTV spoke to one of them to learn why.

Tesia Lisbon described the Labor Day weekend protest as “complete chaos.”

“Of course we had no intention of getting arrested that day,” said the community organizer.

Lisbon was arrested the Wednesday after the protest in what she says was a stressful situation.

She says she took the diversion deal so that her voice could be heard, but she wished more activists had been able to actively participate in the City’s panel.

“This is my way to tell the City, let’s stop criminalizing people. You’ve made your point, let’s have a conversation, a real conversation," said Lisbon. “Not a panel conversation, not a relations summit in which those who were arrested or affected by the arrest have not been able to speak were not asked to be a part of that event in terms of leading a panel."

During the panel, TPD discussed reforms and took questions from the public.

Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes said TPD leadership is focused on building trust with the community.

“We want to be the best we can to ensure that everyone is treated fairly,” said Holmes.

Holmes also spoke about changes the Department has made, including creating an Internal and External Branch.

“To focus on community outreach, that’s their sole focus. To go out and create initiatives and do other things outside in the community,” he said.

Lisbon says she wants all of the charges dropped for the other protesters moving forward, a call others have also made.

“This situation and criminalization affects people financially, mentally, emotionally, they deserve an apology for that,” said Lisbon.

The diversion deal was only offered to protesters with misdemeanor charges; at least two are facing felony charges, so they were not eligible for the deal. Court records show the next appearance for most of the protesters is scheduled for Nov. 4.

