‘They are a proud program and we are a proud program’: COVID-19 scheduling rules brings together Godby, FAMU DRS for first time in decades

Godby-FAMU DRS Football
Godby-FAMU DRS Football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - America is still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, one that has impacted all walks of life, including sports.

Both in Florida and Georgia, state high school athletic associations pushed back the start of the high school football seasons.

Leon County Schools opted to reformat schedules for its five programs, restricting them to play only other public or private schools inside the county.

However, this turned out to be a bit of good news for Godby and FAMU DRS.

The Rattlers and Cougars will meet on the football field for the first time since, according to FAMU DRS Head Coach Cedric Jones, before 1977. Godby Head Coach Brandon McCray could not remember the last time the two teams played against each other.

When the county said public schools like, Godby, could only play public or private schools in Leon County, both coaches searched for games and two guys who coached at Lincoln under Yusuf Shakir decided to play against one another.

“They have state championships and they are a proud program and we are a proud program,” McCray said. “So, we figured we might as well compete against each other. We know that we are on a different level, as far as classifications, but Coach Jones is a great coach. He’s one of the best coaches in the area.”

“It’s always good to go against friends who are also highly competitive as well," Jones said. "McCray is competitive, Colson is competitive, all those guys that are over there are competitive. So we want to create that kind of atmosphere here.”

Godby Athletic Director Teresa Gunter says she is happy the game was able to be scheduled.

The game will also serve as senior night for the Cougars. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

