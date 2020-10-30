Tallahassee police officer injured in crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in three days, Tallahassee police are investigating a crash involving one of their own.

A police spokesperson says an officer in an unmarked TPD vehicle was in a crash Friday afternoon around 4pm.

The accident happened at the corner of Orange Avenue and Meridian Rd.

TPD says the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries. There’s no word on their condition right now.

The spokesperson says the people in the other car were being checked out on scene, and it’s not believed they were taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday night, a Tallahassee SUV was responding to a call when it collided with a car at Railroad and All Saints. That sent the SUV plowing into a coffee shop at the corner, leaving a whole in the wall of the business. There were no injuries in that crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.