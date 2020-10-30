Advertisement

Wakulla volleyball marches on to regional finals in straight-set victory over Gulf Breeze

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla War Eagles advanced to the volleyball regional finals after defeating Gulf Breeze on Thursday.

Wakulla advanced in straight sets and will now face Ponte Verda on Saturday.

First serve from Ponte Verda will be at 2 p.m.

You can watch highlights from the match in the video player above.

