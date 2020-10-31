Advertisement

Bethel Missionary Baptist holds food distribution for families in need

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Tallahassee, the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church held a food distribution Saturday for families in need.

Bethel’s lead pastor, Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes, Pastor and the First Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Association, Reverend Dr. Issac Manning, partnered with Huddle Touch Inc. to sponsor the food giveaway.

The distribution helped to feed more than 1000 families in Leon County.

One of the volunteers from the event says it’s important to continue helping one another during the pandemic.

“So just giving back making sure that everybody is good during these times and it’s definitely one of those things that people can’t be selfish and individual but has to come together collectively so that we can all get through this cause it’s effecting all of us not just one of us,” said Julian Walker with FAMU’s Collegiate 100.

“In these times of great turmoil and economic deprivation, it is our delight to bring joy to the families of this community.  It means so much for families to have nutritious meals and not have to worry about the financial hardships so many communities are experiencing during this pandemic,” said Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes in a statement.

After the event wrapped up, local pastors distributed some of the leftover boxes to families in other areas of Leon County.

