Cooking with Will - Candy Recipes

Gummies

For the gelatin

10 packs of unflavored gelatin

⅔ cup of water

For the sugar syrup

1 ½ cups of sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

½ cup water

¼ cup citic acid ( if making them sour)

Food coloring

Flavor oils

Bloom the gelatin in the water for 5 minutes

Combine the sugar corn syrup and water in a sauce pan and heat on medium until the mixture hits 160 degrees about 7 minutes

Mix in the gelatin and stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Add the citric acid if making them sour.

Pour into separate containers and add a few drops of whatever flavor oil and food coloring you like