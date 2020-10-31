Advertisement

Cooking with Will - Candy Recipes

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

Gummies

For the gelatin

10 packs of unflavored gelatin

⅔ cup of water

For the sugar syrup

1 ½ cups of sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

½ cup water

¼ cup citic acid ( if making them sour)

Food coloring

Flavor oils

  1. Bloom the gelatin in the water for 5 minutes
  2. Combine the sugar corn syrup and water in a sauce pan and heat on medium until the mixture hits 160 degrees about 7 minutes
  3. Mix in the gelatin and stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Add the citric acid if making them sour.
  4. Pour into separate containers and add a few drops of whatever flavor oil and food coloring you like
  5. Pour into your molds and let sit for minimum 1 hour, overnight would be even better

Milky Way

For the Nougat

3 Egg whites

2 cups of sugar

¾ cup of corn syrup

⅓ cup of water

½ malted milk powder

¼ cup coco powder

½ stick of butter

  1. Whip the egg whites until soft peaks form about 3 minutes'
  2. Combine the sugar corn syrup and water and cook over medium heat until the mixture reaches 285 degrees.
  3. Slowly stream into the egg whites with the mixer running and whip until stiff. 3-5 minutes.
  4. Add the malted milk powder, coco and butter
  5. Spread onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper or a silicon mat let set for an hour
  6. Cut so it fits into a 8X8 baking pan
  7. Set aside while making the caramel

For the caramel

1 ½ cups sugar

⅓ cup of corn syrup

¼ cup water

1 cup heavy cream

½ stick of butter

  1. Cook over medium heat until the mixture reaches 350 degrees
  2. Carefully pour in the heavy cream and butter, stir and cook until the mixture reaches 250 degrees
  3. Pour on top of the nougat and chill to set, about 2 hours

To assemble

  1. Cut the nougat into bars that will fit your molds
  2. Melt 1 lb of chocolate with at least some sugar content (no unsweetened)
  3. Dip the bottom of each piece of Nougat in the chocolate and palace in the mold
  4. Cover the top with the rest of the chocolate and let set at room temp for 2 hours and move to the freezer to finish
  5. Remove from molds and let thaw for 30 minutes

Twix

8-16 short bread cookies

1lb chocolate

1 batch of caramel ( recipe follows)

  1. Melt the chocolate and dip each cookie in it
  2. Place cookies in molds and let set while you make the caramel

For the caramel

1 ½ cups sugar

⅓ cup of corn syrup

¼ cup water

1 cup heavy cream

½ stick of butter

  1. Cook over medium heat until the mixture reaches 350 degrees
  2. Carefully pour in the heavy cream and butter, stir and cook until the mixture reaches 250 degrees
  3. Cascade over the cookies

3. Hit the chocolate with a hairdryer to warm it up and pour over the cookies and caramel

4. Let sit for 2 hours and finish in the freezer

5. Let sit for 30 minutes at room temp and enjoy

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Beef Kabob with Spicy Mustard Peanut Sauce

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this dish with an Indonesian twist.

Recipes

Beef Kabob with Spicy Mustard Peanut Sauce

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this dish with an Indonesian twist.

Recipes

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate the recipe for her Cheeseburger Pie.

Recipes

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cherry Rankin

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
Cherry Rankin

Latest News

Recipes

Ponzu-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Citrus Asian Slaw

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Ponzu-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Citrus Asian Slaw

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Cooking with Parker Coleman

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her buffalo chicken dip recipe

Recipes

Cooking with Will - Breakfast Ramen

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to tell us his recipe for Breakfast Ramen.

Recipes

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Will

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
Cooking with Will

Recipes

Cooking with Will - Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV chef Will Ward makes pulled pork sandwiches on the Weekend Good Morning Show.