Cooking with Will - Candy Recipes

Gummies
For the gelatin
10 packs of unflavored gelatin
⅔ cup of water
For the sugar syrup
1 ½ cups of sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
½ cup water
¼ cup citic acid ( if making them sour)
Food coloring
Flavor oils
- Bloom the gelatin in the water for 5 minutes
- Combine the sugar corn syrup and water in a sauce pan and heat on medium until the mixture hits 160 degrees about 7 minutes
- Mix in the gelatin and stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Add the citric acid if making them sour.
- Pour into separate containers and add a few drops of whatever flavor oil and food coloring you like
- Pour into your molds and let sit for minimum 1 hour, overnight would be even better
Milky Way
For the Nougat
3 Egg whites
2 cups of sugar
¾ cup of corn syrup
⅓ cup of water
½ malted milk powder
¼ cup coco powder
½ stick of butter
- Whip the egg whites until soft peaks form about 3 minutes'
- Combine the sugar corn syrup and water and cook over medium heat until the mixture reaches 285 degrees.
- Slowly stream into the egg whites with the mixer running and whip until stiff. 3-5 minutes.
- Add the malted milk powder, coco and butter
- Spread onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper or a silicon mat let set for an hour
- Cut so it fits into a 8X8 baking pan
- Set aside while making the caramel
For the caramel
1 ½ cups sugar
⅓ cup of corn syrup
¼ cup water
1 cup heavy cream
½ stick of butter
- Cook over medium heat until the mixture reaches 350 degrees
- Carefully pour in the heavy cream and butter, stir and cook until the mixture reaches 250 degrees
- Pour on top of the nougat and chill to set, about 2 hours
To assemble
- Cut the nougat into bars that will fit your molds
- Melt 1 lb of chocolate with at least some sugar content (no unsweetened)
- Dip the bottom of each piece of Nougat in the chocolate and palace in the mold
- Cover the top with the rest of the chocolate and let set at room temp for 2 hours and move to the freezer to finish
- Remove from molds and let thaw for 30 minutes
Twix
8-16 short bread cookies
1lb chocolate
1 batch of caramel ( recipe follows)
- Melt the chocolate and dip each cookie in it
- Place cookies in molds and let set while you make the caramel
For the caramel
1 ½ cups sugar
⅓ cup of corn syrup
¼ cup water
1 cup heavy cream
½ stick of butter
- Cook over medium heat until the mixture reaches 350 degrees
- Carefully pour in the heavy cream and butter, stir and cook until the mixture reaches 250 degrees
- Cascade over the cookies
3. Hit the chocolate with a hairdryer to warm it up and pour over the cookies and caramel
4. Let sit for 2 hours and finish in the freezer
5. Let sit for 30 minutes at room temp and enjoy
