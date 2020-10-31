Football Friday Night: October 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 9 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Munroe at Hamilton County

Camden County at Colquitt County

NFC at Taylor County

Tift County at Lowndes

Northside Warner Robins at Valdosta

Leon at Rickards

FAMU DRS at Godby

St. John Lutheran at Aucilla Christian Academy

Cook at Thomasville

Dade Christian at Bainbridge

Jefferson County at Blountstown

Brookwood at Southwest Ga. Academy

Wakulla at Vernon

Chiles at Lincoln

Gadsden County at Rutherford

Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

