Football Friday Night: October 30, 2020
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 9 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.
Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:
- Munroe at Hamilton County
- Camden County at Colquitt County
- NFC at Taylor County
- Tift County at Lowndes
- Northside Warner Robins at Valdosta
- Leon at Rickards
- FAMU DRS at Godby
- St. John Lutheran at Aucilla Christian Academy
- Cook at Thomasville
- Dade Christian at Bainbridge
- Jefferson County at Blountstown
- Brookwood at Southwest Ga. Academy
- Wakulla at Vernon
- Chiles at Lincoln
- Gadsden County at Rutherford
Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.