Hannah’s Saturday, October 31st Morning update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Happy Halloween! We woke up to sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures will be in the 60s through noon. It’s a great morning to head outside whether for a walk or coffee on the porch.

This afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s with a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Most places will stay dry, however, isolated showers are possible in the east. It’ll be a great day for socially distant trick or treating!

Tonight temperatures will cool back into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.