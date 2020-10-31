“He’s one of us,” Thomasville player with cerebral palsy gets on-field action, kicks extra point

THOMASVILLE Ga. (WCTV) - The highlight of the Thomasville Bulldogs week perhaps came Thursday, when one of the program’s biggest fans had the chance to take the field in the team’s JV game.

It was a really special scene in the City of Roses Thursday night, when junior Russell Dickerson was tapped to kick the extra point after the team’s opening touchdown. Russell has cerebral palsy.

Russell’s sister posted a video of the kick to Facebook, showing the incredible moment.

Y’all - Even though I graduated a Yellow Jacket, I cannot say enough good things about the Thomasville Bulldog football team and coaches! My brother with disabilities, has felt like a part of the team since day one and they have always included him. He goes to every practice and every game as they allow him to stand on the sidelines. Tonight he got to dress out and kick the extra point after the first touchdown of the game. Talk about excitement! He was SO happy and it made his night (and ours)! ❤️🏈 He goes to bed talking about football and wakes up wanting to play, what a huge experience for him! So grateful for those coaches and their impact on our boy (and Kaleb as he plays on the team too)! That boys got some talent!! Posted by Taylor Mayfield on Thursday, October 29, 2020

After the kick, which was quite strong, the team crowded around him, celebrating the moment.

Russell goes to every practice -- he has his own locker in the locker room and loves being a part of the team.

After some impressive kicks in practice, coach Zach Grage told him he was going to suit up for a kick this year, which led up to Thursday’s special moment.

The coach says it meant just as much for his team as it did for Russell.

“A lot of times people are looking at it like, look at what you’re doing for this kid, this is great, he’ll never forget it," Grage says. "Well, I want to flip the script. It’s what Russ is able to do for us and our program.

The coach tells WCTV his team is close-knit. They like to keep things tight inside these walls, but he’s happy to share the joy with others.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.