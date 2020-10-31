Advertisement

Valdosta schools facing controversy over football game prayers

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Freedom From Religion Foundation said a Lowndes County resident contacted them in early October about a student led prayer over the intercom during a Valdosta football game.

Valdosta City Schools superintendent, Todd Cason, was contacted days later by the foundation’s staff attorney, Chris Line, with a letter. They demanded the district “take immediate action to end the practice of scheduling prayer at school-sponsored events.”

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a non-profit with more than 33,000 members across the country.

“Students themselves have the right to prayer and religious expression at school," Line said. “The problem here being, when you give them that microphone and you impose that prayer upon everyone, now you’re taking it from a personal expression of religion and making it a state-endorsed expression of religion.”

When hearing about the initial letter, Jeremy Dys from First Liberty Institute also sent a letter. He included laws that he claims protect the right from these kind of prayers.

“Once we heard about the letter itself," Dys said, "we wanted to make sure that they had adequate information to be able to make their decisions with.”

First Liberty Institute is another nationwide legal organization.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said because he did turn everything over to the attorney, he can not comment at this time. He did say, though, the letters from both organizations are currently under review.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

