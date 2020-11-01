Jill Biden, George Floyd’s family speak at ‘Soul to the Polls’ event, voters begin march

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, spoke at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church’s “Souls to the Polls” event on the last day of early voting in Florida.

Biden spoke about her faith. She says hers was shaken in 2015 during her son’s battle with brain cancer.

“I had to be strong for my son Beau," Biden says. “I had to be strong for him because in the middle of it all, he was being strong for us."

“I believed Beau would make it”

The family of George Floyd and their attorney, Ben Crump, spoke at the event as well.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 124,000 Leon County voters submitted ballots during the early voting period. That includes 71,440 registered Democrats and 33,634 Republican voters.

Statewide in Florida, 4.5 million mail-in ballots have been submitted, with 1.4 million of those coming from Republicans and 2.1 million coming from Democrats. State election officials recorded 4.1 million early votes so far. Republicans had the edge in early voting, submitting 1.8 million ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats submitted 1.3 million early votes.

The church is located at 224 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Voters will march from there to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at 505 West Pensacola St.

