Crash shuts down Apalachee Parkway near Magnolia Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is advising motorists stay away from Apalachee Parkway, as officers were investigating a crash Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, TPD said a crash with serious injuries shut down all westbound lanes starting at Magnolia Drive, plus eastbound lanes starting at the Motel Six.

