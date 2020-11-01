Advertisement

Crash shuts down Apalachee Parkway near Magnolia Drive

Apalachee Parkway is closed down in both directions as TPD investigates a serious injury crash.
Apalachee Parkway is closed down in both directions as TPD investigates a serious injury crash.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is advising motorists stay away from Apalachee Parkway, as officers were investigating a crash Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, TPD said a crash with serious injuries shut down all westbound lanes starting at Magnolia Drive, plus eastbound lanes starting at the Motel Six.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash with serious injuries on Apalachee Parkway. All...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bethel Missionary Baptist holds food distribution for families in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church held a food distribution Saturday for families in need.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 31, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 30, 2020.

Highlight Of The Week

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: October 30, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: October 30, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 9 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Latest News

News

‘He’s one of us’: Thomasville player with cerebral palsy gets on-field action, kicks extra point

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
|
By Jacob Murphey
After some impressive kicks in practice, coach Zach Grage told Russell Dickerson he was going to suit up for a kick this year, which led up to Thursday’s special moment.

News

Valdosta schools facing controversy over football game prayers

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
|
By Amber Spradley
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said a Lowndes County resident contacted them in early October about a student led prayer over the intercom during a Valdosta football game.

News

Jill Biden set to take part in Bethel Missionary Baptist’s “Souls to the Polls” event

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Dr. Jill Biden's visit will come on the last day of early voting in Florida and two days before Election Day.

News

More Than a Rescue: Leon County Humane Society shares their stories

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
The humane society is hosting a fundraiser so they can continue saving homeless animals.

News

#Tally19 protester discusses why she took the diversion deal

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Monica Casey
Of the 12 protesters being represented by local attorney, Mutaqee Akbar, only two took the deal. WCTV spoke to one of them to learn why.

News

KCCI creates state’s first Educational Bike Park at Sabal Palm Elementary

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Monica Casey
The first educational bike park in the state of Florida opened on Friday at Sabal Palm Elementary school with options for children of all ages, and riders of all levels.