Crash shuts down Apalachee Parkway near Magnolia Drive
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is advising motorists stay away from Apalachee Parkway, as officers were investigating a crash Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post, TPD said a crash with serious injuries shut down all westbound lanes starting at Magnolia Drive, plus eastbound lanes starting at the Motel Six.
