Family of Shaamontei “Jay” Garrett holds candlelight vigil in Chattahoochee

At this time, officials still haven’t released his cause of death.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of 20-year-old Shaamontei “Jay” Garrett held a candlelight vigil in Chattahoochee on Saturday.

Garrett’s body was discovered at the Cypress Cove Nature Park pond on September 30th.

The family tells WCTV they are still seeking answers after his death.

At this time, officials still haven’t released his cause of death.

“Please somebody help us. Help us get justice for my baby. Help us lay him to rest cause he’s not resting, his momma not resting,” said Katrina Williams, his mother.

Shaamontei Garrett’s loved ones say it’s been tough not knowing exactly what happened.

For his brothers, they’re still working through the immense pain of losing someone they looked up to.

“I wish he could see what we accomplish later on in life. And I wonder what he would’ve accomplished,” said Bashon Williams, Shaamontei’s younger brother.

During the vigil, several loved ones spoke on the impact Shaamontei had on each of their lives, as they remember him for his smile, generosity, and being a good person.

“He would give you the shirt off his back, he would do anything for you if he could do it,” said Gloria Brown, Shaamontei’s aunt.

“I remember that smile, that’s the love that you felt through him and that’s being in his presence,” said Lori Pollard, Shaamontei’s great-aunt.

“He overall was a good child. We was close and anything he ever needed I was always there for him. I made sure,” said Delantre Keys, Shaamontei’s cousin.

His father was unable to speak at the vigil, as he was filled with emotion. His mother, heartbroken, was fighting back tears.

Shaamontei’s family is now leaning on each other as they hope to one day get answers on a young life that was taken from them too soon.

The family tells WCTV they are offering an award to anyone who has information on Shaamontei’s death.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

