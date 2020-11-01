Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, November 1st morning forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -This morning’s misty conditions were because of a cold front moving through the southeastern United States. This front will pass through this afternoon bringing sunny skies behind it. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Eta in the Caribbean. Eta is forecasted to move the west towards Central America and strengthen into a category one hurricane. The pinpoint weather team will closely monitor Eta over the next few weeks.

This afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s with a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Most places will stay dry, however, isolated showers are possible in the east. It'll be a great day for socially distant trick or treating!

