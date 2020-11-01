Hannah’s Sunday, November 1st morning forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -This morning’s misty conditions were because of a cold front moving through the southeastern United States. This front will pass through this afternoon bringing sunny skies behind it. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Eta in the Caribbean. Eta is forecasted to move the west towards Central America and strengthen into a category one hurricane. The pinpoint weather team will closely monitor Eta over the next few weeks.

