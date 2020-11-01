Tropical Storm Eta becomes 28th storm in 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Eta became the twenty-eighth tropical storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Saturday night. The only other time twenty-eight storms were recorded in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005. This is the first time the greek letter, Eta, was reached in an Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Eta was 225 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving to the west at 15 mph. Eta is forecasted to strengthen into a category one hurricane and make landfall in Central America on Tuesday. The storm will then likely weaken as it moves inland.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast. Eta might move back over water and restrengthen after moving through Central America. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to watch Eta in the coming weeks. One way to stay informed is by downloading the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App.

