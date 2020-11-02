Dillingham: Creating angles key to FSU running game success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s rushing attack continues to impress each time they hit the field.

The Seminoles rank fourth in the ACC with just under 200 yards on the ground per game.

Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham says their ground success is because the offense has been able to create angles in the run game, but he did say there was an unintended consequence as well.

“When you create those angles, you also create mental gymnastics when you get a look you haven’t seen," he said. "All we worked on this week was how can we block this look versus this play and this look versus this play. In the passing game, how can we beat man-to-man coverage?”

FSU looks to continue its ground success Saturday at home against Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

