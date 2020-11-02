FHP troopers arrest armed suspect after carjacking, shooting

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says its troopers have arrested an armed suspect in the woods off of Wakulla Springs Road after a carjacking and shooting Monday afternoon.

According to troopers, multiple suspects bailed out of a stolen white car during a high-speed chase. The car was stolen on Orange Avenue following a shooting, troopers say.

The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates a shooting happened in the 3500 block of Orange Ave. around noon.

The suspects bailed in the area of Wakulla Springs Road following a high-speed chase.

One of the suspects was a Black man who weighs around 190 pounds. He has short hair and was shirtless, and he was armed with a pistol running through the woods south of Wakulla Springs Road, according to FHP.

There is no description at this time for the other suspects.

A WCTV reporter saw dozens of troopers converging on the scene in Woodville. The scene was near the 9500 block of Wakulla Springs Road.

All K-9 units nearby were called to the area to help.

WCTV crews also reported seeing a helicopter circling above the woods.

A Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says they assisted FHP at the scene.

As of 2:30 p.m., law enforcement left the Woodville area.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.