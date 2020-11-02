FSU baseball enters 2021 with two rookie classes on roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s not often you see a team with two freshmen classes, but that’ll be the case for many spring sports across the country this season, including at Florida State.

The Seminoles freshmen class last year played just 17 games before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they’ll be joined by another round of newcomers this season.

According to Perfect Game, Florida State’s 2020 recruiting class was ranked #14 in the country and the 2021 class garnered a #7 ranking.

Head coach Mike Martin Jr. says he’s trying to get the rookies used to the atmosphere and high pressure of the college game while spring’s shortened season was still invaluable for last year’s class.

“We’re actually just now starting that phase of heckling from the dugout, trying to put them in situations where butterflies are in the stomach but the young guys are the ones we’re really focused on," Meat said. "Even though it was just 17 games, I feel a lot better; that really did help them.”

The Tribe close fall ball with the annual Garnet and Gold Series. This year, the series will be just one game and will be played on Thursday.

