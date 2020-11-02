Grilled Carrot Salad with Golden Raisins

INGREDIENTS

1 lb carrots

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup Marcona almonds

2 oz baby arugula 2 oz farmer’s cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup Curried Buttermilk Dressing (recipe follows)

METHOD

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Peel carrots and cut into 1/2-inch planks. Combine in large bowl: carrots, oil, salt, cumin, and paprika; toss to coat well. Place carrots on grill and cook 25-30 minutes, turning occasionally, or until charred and crisp tender.

2. Transfer carrots to large bowl and let cool slightly. Add to bowl: raisins, almonds, arugula, cheese, and dressing. Toss to coat well and serve immediately.

Curried Buttermilk Dressing

INGREDIENTS

1 lime, for zest/juice

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 red chili pepper, finely chopped (seeds & membrane removed, if

desired)

2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 cup full fat buttermilk

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons honey

METHOD

1. Zest lime (2 teaspoons); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Thinly slice green onions; finely chop chili pepper, mint, and cilantro.

2. Combine in large bowl: lime zest and juice, onions, chili pepper, mint, cilantro, buttermilk, yogurt, ginger, curry powder, salt, and honey until well blended. Serve or chill until ready to use.

