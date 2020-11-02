Advertisement

Grilled Carrot Salad with Golden Raisins

By Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb carrots
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup Marcona almonds
  • 2 oz baby arugula 2 oz farmer’s cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup Curried Buttermilk Dressing (recipe follows)

METHOD

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Peel carrots and cut into 1/2-inch planks. Combine in large bowl: carrots, oil, salt, cumin, and paprika; toss to coat well. Place carrots on grill and cook 25-30 minutes, turning occasionally, or until charred and crisp tender.

2. Transfer carrots to large bowl and let cool slightly. Add to bowl: raisins, almonds, arugula, cheese, and dressing. Toss to coat well and serve immediately.

Curried Buttermilk Dressing

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lime, for zest/juice
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 red chili pepper, finely chopped (seeds & membrane removed, if
  • desired)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup full fat buttermilk
  • 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon ginger spice paste
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons honey

METHOD

1. Zest lime (2 teaspoons); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Thinly slice green onions; finely chop chili pepper, mint, and cilantro.

2. Combine in large bowl: lime zest and juice, onions, chili pepper, mint, cilantro, buttermilk, yogurt, ginger, curry powder, salt, and honey until well blended. Serve or chill until ready to use.

