Hannah’s Sunday, November 1st evening forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight we’ll have clear and cold conditions. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and 40s.

Cold conditions will continue for Monday morning. You’ll want a jacket as you head out the door. On the bright side, we’ll have lots of sunshine across the region. The sunshine will stick around for the entire day. Temperatures will be cool in the afternoon. Only rising into the mid-60s.

We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Eta through the Caribbean. Eta is now forecasted to become a category two hurricane before making landfall in Central America.

