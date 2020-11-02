Advertisement

Hundreds march in Tallahassee Souls to the Polls

Local faith leaders led the Souls to the Polls march following Jill Biden's rally Sunday morning.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people marched through downtown Tallahassee Sunday to get voters to the polls.

Local faith leaders led the Souls to the Polls march following Jill Biden’s rally Sunday morning. The message: go vote; a simple message, but many say it’s an important one.

As this election season enters its final hour, hundreds of people were pounding the pavement to hit the polls.

One of those is Tanise Jackson.

“Just to let people know how important the vote is, and how important it is to get out and vote,” Jackson said. “I have two young black male sons, so it’s important still to be a role model for them.”

The march started at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and ended at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

It was only about half a mile, but many are hoping it goes a long way to get people to vote.

“I do believe that this is a change election,” said Cliff Thaell. “We need everybody to understand we all have a role to play.”

Just days before election night, voters are hoping these marching feet don’t slow down.

“I wanted to see that unity in our community coming together,” said Georgine Machulis. “It’s the time now for you and our country to love your country. Get out there and vote.”

Several local candidates also participated in the march and Civic Center Rally. Voters are urging residents to take the local races seriously, saying those positions are where change happens.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

