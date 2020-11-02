Advertisement

Investigation underway after murder suspect dies at Leon County Detention Facility

The Leon County Sheriffs Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility that occurred Sunday evening.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriffs Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility that occurred Sunday evening.

LCSO says around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, deputies located 43-year-old Little Daniel Owens unresponsive inside his cell.

Officials say life-saving measures were attempted, but Owens was pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities say Owens was alone in his cell and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Owens has been at the Leon County Detention Facility since February 27, 2019 on a homicide charge; Owens was charged in the killing of a woman and the subsequent burning of her body.

LCSO says, as is protocol with deaths that happen while in custody, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to assist with the investigation.

