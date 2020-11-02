Local Democrats and Republicans both say they feel confident ahead of Election Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After multiple political events in Tallahassee on Sunday, leaders on both sides say they feel confident about the election.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox and County Commissioner Rick Minor showed their support for the Biden/Harris ticket during a press conference at the Supervisor of Elections Office on Apalachee Parkway; Leon County Republican Chair Evan Power says supporters of President Trump are ready to vote on Tuesday.

Both parties are working down to the wire to connect with voters.

Dr. Jill Biden visited Tallahassee on Sunday for the Souls to the Polls event.

“I believe in Joe Biden, I believe in Senator Harris. And I believe they’re the right ticket. We stand before you in confidence. We stood with Dr. Biden yesterday in confidence. We’re ready to see a victory,” said Mayor Dailey.

Also on Sunday, some Tallahassee streets were filled with vehicles during a Trump Car Caravan, with more than 300 participating cars.

“It was kind of an organic movement of people who wanted to show their support for the President, so there was a lot of enthusiasm,” said Power. “Looking at the numbers and where we are right now, I feel we are in a great position to deliver for our President and the Republican team tomorrow.”

Power says Republicans continued work over the weekend.

“All along we’ve had boots on the ground knocking on doors, making phone calls, so we had activities all weekend doing that,” he said. “Our voters have said they want to vote in person; they did not want to take the vote-by-mail option, so we’ve had to adjust for that.”

He says he’s expecting a big night for Republicans, predicting record turnout in Leon County.

Final touches on Monday included double checking absentee ballots.

“We’re looking at the cure list for absentee ballots to see people who did not get their signature matched correctly, make sure we reach out to them and get them to turn it in,” said Power.

Local leaders supporting the Biden ticket are also feeling confident.

“What we do tomorrow will set us on a path of whether we’re going to go high, or we’re going to go low,” said Commissioner Williams-Cox.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime,” said Commissioner Minor. “It’s going to be close, but I think we’re going to win Florida.”

Mayor Dailey emphasized the importance of North Florida in the election.

“I’m here to tell you that if we have a strong democratic turnout in Leon County, and the Panhandle, it can negate a huge red voting tide somewhere else in the state,” he said.

Dailey and other leaders asked anyone voting by mail to drop their ballots off at the Supervisor of Elections Office, rather than mailing it this close to Election Day.

