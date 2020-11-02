Advertisement

Mediation ordered in Hot Yoga lawsuits

The judge has ordered the parties to try to settle the case through mediation before Jan. 15, 2021 or the case will be set for trial.
The judge has ordered the parties to try to settle the case through mediation before Jan. 15, 2021 or the case will be set for trial.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A deadly shooting at a yoga studio stunned Tallahassee two years ago.

FSU student Maura Binkley and Capital Health Plan’s Chief Medical Officer Nancy Van Vessem died after a man opened fire during a Friday evening class.

Four other women were injured.

It happened at Hot Yoga Tallahassee on Nov. 2, 2018.

A student in the class grabbed a vacuum cleaner and fought back against the gunman. Joshua Quick is credited with saving many lives that night as police said the gunman had more than 100 rounds of ammunition with him.

Gunman Scott Beierle, who police say had a history of hating women, ultimately shot and killed himself.

“The pain of this tragedy is still fresh and felt daily by the families and friends of those lost or injured -- and by that crazed gunman’s other innocent victims: including the entire community and all of the good business people and patrons at the Betton Place venues,” said Ron Sachs, a spokesman for Betton Place and what is now Rising Om Yoga. “All still mourn the senseless act by one person and all continue to find strength and healing, together.”

“The pain of those filing the lawsuits is understandable -- but their action only compounds, rather than lessens, the tragedy,” Sachs said.

A pair of civil suits is still pending against the studio and the property owner claiming inadequate security.

The first suit was filed by the Binkley family in June 2019.

Court records show a judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit in August 2020 and ruled the case ready for trial the following month.

The judge has ordered the parties to try to settle the case through mediation before Jan. 15, 2021 or the case will be set for trial.

Court records show a second negligence suit was filed by Daniela Albalat in November 2019.  Albalat was shot that day and survived.  Her lawsuit claims Beierle was pacing back and forth and acting suspiciously “for approximately 20 minutes” before the shooting and no one at the studio confronted him or reported it. Court records show that suit is still pending.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Moore helping give extra pep in step of Suwannee’s already dynamic offense

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
High school football offenses don’t get much more entertaining than the Suwannee Bulldogs and, this year, they’ve found a way to put even more gas in the tank due to the development of quarterback Jaquez Moore.

Seminoles

FSU baseball enters 2021 with two rookie classes on roster

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
It’s not often you see a team with two freshmen classes, but that’ll be the case for many spring sports across the country this season, including at Florida State.

Seminoles

Time, TV set for Florida State trip to N.C. State

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next week at N.C. State, the Seminoles' second game of its post-second bye schedule.

News

FHP troopers arrest armed suspect after carjacking, shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A WCTV reporter saw dozens of troopers converging on the scene in Woodville.

Latest News

News

Thomasville officers receive ‘Life Saving’ Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Two Thomasville officers being honored with 'Life Saving' award

News

Thomasville officers receive ‘Life Saving’ Award

Updated: 3 hours ago
Back on September 14, Corporal Kent was on patrol when he was flagged down asked to help a man who thought he had no reason to live.

News

Pedestrian killed in crash at W. Georgia and Pope streets intersection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to TPD, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Halloween.

News

UPDATE: TPD says 2 men died in Halloween Apalachee Parkway crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Tallahassee Police Department says two men died in a crash on Apalachee Parkway near Magnolia Drive on Halloween.

News

Family of Shaamontei “Jay” Garrett holds candlelight vigil in Chattahoochee

Updated: 6 hours ago
The family of 20-year-old Shaamontei “Jay” Garrett held a candlelight vigil in Chattahoochee on Saturday.

News

Voters march on last day of early voting in 'Souls to the Polls'

Updated: 6 hours ago
Following Jill Biden's speech, voters made their way to polling locations on the final day of early voting in Florida.