Moore helping give extra pep in step of Suwannee’s already dynamic offense

Suwannee High School quarterback Jaquez Moore
Suwannee High School quarterback Jaquez Moore(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football offenses don’t get much more entertaining than the Suwannee Bulldogs and, this year, they’ve found a way to put even more gas in the tank due to the development of quarterback Jaquez Moore.

SHS head coach Kyler Hall says Moore’s evolution as a passer has given Suwannee a variety of options to attack defenses, spreading the ball out to six or seven different players, in addition to the Bulldogs' already stellar rushing attack.

“Going into the year everybody knew what he could do with his legs, but when you watch him, he’s really becoming a good quarterback, a good leader and a good manager of the game," Hall said. "He’s got a great arm. Coach Beech has done a great job with him of really polishing him up as a quarterback and I think he’s gained some confidence and continuity with the receivers around him.”

Suwannee will need that offense to stay in high gear as they visit Baker County’s ferocious defense this week.

