Norvell says day off to vote a ‘great gesture’ by NCAA

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell questions an official during the first half of play against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell questions an official during the first half of play against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the eve of Election Day, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell was asked about a new mandate from the NCAA put in place to allow for more civic engagement from student-athletes.

This past offseason, the NCAA gave all athletes the day off to allow them to vote or participate in other civic activities.

Norvell says only a hand full of his guys are in town, so a lot of players have had to cast absentee or mail-in ballots.

The move also means, though, one less day the 'Noles have to prepare during a game week.

“It’s a great gesture from the NCAA to provide a time to be able to really be focused on that,” Norvell said. “For a lot of our guys, they have had to be proactive early and we tried to do the best we possibly could in reminding them of those opportunities and making sure they were able to perform their civic right and truly express their voice with the platform they have by casting a vote.”

Florida State hosts Pittsburgh Saturday at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles return to practice Wednesday.

