Advertisement

Not over til it’s over: Election supervisors stress elections not final until all votes are counted

Leon County voters use new drop boxes to cast mail in ballots early
Leon County voters use new drop boxes to cast mail in ballots early(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida was the laughing stock of the nation in 2000 and three statewide recounts in 2018 changed the outcome of the Agriculture Commissioner’s race.

Changes to Florida law have basically solved the problems of 20 years ago, but this election won’t be over until it’s over.

Unlike other states, votes in Florida are already being counted and have been for weeks.

By 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, local supervisors will post the results for the nine million votes already cast.

But, as we learned in 2000, Election Day isn’t the end.

“There are no winners on election night. I don’t care what the media says. The winners are determined once we’ve counted all the votes. And it takes a lot of time to count all the votes,” said Mark Earley, Vice President of the Florida Supervisors of Elections.

Nationwide, half the states allow mail ballots to arrive after election day.

Florida does not.

Monday began with 1.3 million mail ballots still outstanding and thousands of those mail ballots were being delivered to drop boxes across the state throughout the day.

“Anything we get late in the day on Election Day, likely, we will not have a chance to get all of the signatures verified for that, so those will be in process and we’ll get to those either on Wednesday or Thursday after the election,” said Earley.

One of those mail ballots belongs to Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis.

“I’m going to walk it in. I’m going to bring it into the voting precinct,” said DeSantis.

Voters with spoiled mail ballots have until 5 p.m. Thursday to fix a bad signature or other problem.

“Overseas military. I think those are important votes,” said Earley.

More than 103,000 mail ballots were sent to military stateside and overseas.

Totals for how many have been returned are unknown.

“If they come in, they’ve got up until ten days for us to receive their ballot,” said Earley.

Any of a handful of things can change a close race, which means this election won’t be over till it’s over.

Totals for recounts in races separated by less than a half of percent aren’t due until nine days after the election.

Final results aren’t due from the counties until the following Sunday, November 15, and Florida won’t officially certify the results until Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Dillingham: Creating angles key to FSU running game success

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Seminoles rank fourth in the ACC with just under 200 yards on the ground per game.

Seminoles

Norvell says day off to vote a ‘great gesture’ by NCAA

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On the eve of Election Day, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell was asked about a new mandate from the NCAA put in place to allow for more civic engagement from student-athletes.

News

Valdosta Police investigating death at home on Gornto Road

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a death at a home on Gornto Road.

News

Local Democrats and Republicans both say they feel confident ahead of Election Day

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
After multiple political events in Tallahassee on Sunday, leaders on both sides say they feel confident about the election.

Latest News

State

Democrats hold vote lead going into Election Day

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
With 8.9 million Floridians having already cast their vote ahead of Election Day, only 450,000 voters would have to go to the polls Tuesday to match the turnout in 2016.

News

South Georgia deputy dies after contracting COVID-19 on duty

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim McCullough
A Crisp County deputy has passed away after contracting COVID-19 while on duty at Crisp Regional Hospital. He was assigned to the hospital division.

News

Investigation underway after murder suspect dies at Leon County Detention Facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Leon County Sheriffs Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility that occurred Sunday evening.

FHSAA

Moore helping give extra pep in step of Suwannee’s already dynamic offense

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
High school football offenses don’t get much more entertaining than the Suwannee Bulldogs and, this year, they’ve found a way to put even more gas in the tank due to the development of quarterback Jaquez Moore.

Seminoles

FSU baseball enters 2021 with two rookie classes on roster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
It’s not often you see a team with two freshmen classes, but that’ll be the case for many spring sports across the country this season, including at Florida State.

News

Mediation ordered in Hot Yoga lawsuits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Two civil suits are still pending against Hot Yoga Tallahassee after a gunman opened fire there two years ago Monday.