Pedestrian killed in crash at W. Georgia and Pope streets intersection

The Tallahassee Police Department says a pedestrian died after a car hit her at the intersection of West Georgia and Pope streets in the early morning of Halloween.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a pedestrian died after a car hit her at the intersection of West Georgia and Pope streets in the early morning of Halloween.

According to TPD, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. The woman ran through the intersection, and the car hit her, TPD says. She died at the scene.

The pedestrian was with her friends at the time, but she was the only one who was hit.

The crash is under investigation. If you have any information for TPD, reach out to them at 850-891-4200.

