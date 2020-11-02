South Georgia deputy dies after contracting COVID-19 on duty

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County deputy has passed away after contracting COVID-19 while on duty at Crisp Regional Hospital. He was assigned to the hospital division.

Cpl. Avery Hillman, 50, died from COVID-19 related complications on Saturday at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

Cpl. Hillman was a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

He started his career in 1990 as a detention officer. Five years later, he became GA POST certified. He has served in multiple divisions including detention, courts and civil, patrol and, hospital security.

He also served as a member of the National Guard.

“On behalf of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Corporal Avery Hillman. Corporal Hillman served this community for over 30 years, and we will never forget his sacrifice. I want to thank the entire medical team involved in his care. This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make every day. I am indebted to the first responders who continue to put themselves at risk to serve our community,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

