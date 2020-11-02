Advertisement

South Georgia deputy dies after contracting COVID-19 on duty

A Crisp County deputy has passed away after contracting COVID-19 while on duty at Crisp Regional Hospital. He was assigned to the hospital division.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cpl. Avery Hillman, 50, died from COVID-19 related complications on Saturday at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

Cpl. Hillman was a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

He started his career in 1990 as a detention officer. Five years later, he became GA POST certified. He has served in multiple divisions including detention, courts and civil, patrol and, hospital security.

He also served as a member of the National Guard.

“On behalf of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Corporal Avery Hillman. Corporal Hillman served this community for over 30 years, and we will never forget his sacrifice. I want to thank the entire medical team involved in his care. This tragedy is yet another reminder of the sacrifices men and women in law enforcement make every day. I am indebted to the first responders who continue to put themselves at risk to serve our community,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Press Release: Sheriff’s Deputy Dies from Coronavirus With deep regret, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office announces the...

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

