Time, TV set for Florida State trip to N.C. State
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next week at N.C. State, the Seminoles' second game of its post-second bye schedule.
The game will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Florida State leads the all-time series against N.C. State, 26-13, and have won six of the last seven games against the Wolfpack, including a 31-13 win at Doak Campbell Stadium last year.
This week, FSU plays Pitt at 4 p.m. from Doak.
