Time, TV set for Florida State trip to N.C. State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next week at N.C. State, the Seminoles' second game of its post-second bye schedule.

The game will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Our game at NC State next week is scheduled for 7:30 pm and will be broadcast on the @accnetwork. pic.twitter.com/tqWGxLrmc1 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 2, 2020

Florida State leads the all-time series against N.C. State, 26-13, and have won six of the last seven games against the Wolfpack, including a 31-13 win at Doak Campbell Stadium last year.

This week, FSU plays Pitt at 4 p.m. from Doak.

