Advertisement

Time, TV set for Florida State trip to N.C. State

North Carolina State and Florida State line up in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Florida State defeated North Carolina State 31-13. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
North Carolina State and Florida State line up in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Florida State defeated North Carolina State 31-13. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next week at N.C. State, the Seminoles' second game of its post-second bye schedule.

The game will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Florida State leads the all-time series against N.C. State, 26-13, and have won six of the last seven games against the Wolfpack, including a 31-13 win at Doak Campbell Stadium last year.

This week, FSU plays Pitt at 4 p.m. from Doak.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Moore helping give extra pep in step of Suwannee’s already dynamic offense

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
High school football offenses don’t get much more entertaining than the Suwannee Bulldogs and, this year, they’ve found a way to put even more gas in the tank due to the development of quarterback Jaquez Moore.

Seminoles

FSU baseball enters 2021 with two rookie classes on roster

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
It’s not often you see a team with two freshmen classes, but that’ll be the case for many spring sports across the country this season, including at Florida State.

FHSAA

Sideline Snapshots: Leon and Rickards square off at Gene Cox Stadium

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Leon Lions and the Rickards Raiders square off in a cross-town showdown at Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium.

Football

Sideline Snapshots: Leon and Rickards square off at Gene Cox Stadium

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Highlight Of The Week

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: October 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: October 30, 2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 9 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

FHSAA

‘They are a proud program and we are a proud program’: COVID-19 scheduling rules brings together Godby, FAMU DRS for first time in decades

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Rattlers and Cougars will play on the football field for the first time since, according to FAMU DRS Head Coach Cedric Jones, before 1977.

Seminoles

FSU to host Indiana in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By Pat Mueller
In last season’s Challenge, the Seminoles lost to the Hoosiers on the road, 80-64.

FHSAA

Lincoln notches homecoming win over Chiles, 33-6

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Lincoln High School celebrated homecoming at Gene Cox Stadium against Chiles with a 33-6 victory.

FHSAA

Gadsden County rolls past Rutherford, 58-14

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Gadsden County football continues to put up big numbers on offense as they rolled the Rutherford Rams, 58-14, on Thursday.