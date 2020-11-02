Advertisement

UPDATE: TPD says 2 men died in Halloween Apalachee Parkway crash

Apalachee Parkway is closed down in both directions as TPD investigates a serious injury crash.
Apalachee Parkway is closed down in both directions as TPD investigates a serious injury crash.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says two men died in a crash on Apalachee Parkway near Magnolia Drive on Halloween.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Kia Optima was traveling west on an access road, trying to turn onto the parkway, TPD says. A green, Ford F-350 truck was traveling west on the inside lane of the parkway. According to TPD, investigators believe the truck was going 70 mph.

As the Kia turned left to go east on the parkway, the truck hit it on the driver’s side. The two men inside the Kia died from their injuries, TPD says.

Following the crash, all westbound lanes starting at Magnolia Drive were closed. Eastbound lanes starting at the Motel Six were also shut down due to the crash.

No arrests have been made in this crash, and it is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian killed in crash at W. Georgia and Pope streets intersection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to TPD, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Halloween.

News

Family of Shaamontei “Jay” Garrett holds candlelight vigil in Chattahoochee

Updated: 3 hours ago
The family of 20-year-old Shaamontei “Jay” Garrett held a candlelight vigil in Chattahoochee on Saturday.

News

Voters march on last day of early voting in 'Souls to the Polls'

Updated: 3 hours ago
Following Jill Biden's speech, voters made their way to polling locations on the final day of early voting in Florida.

News

Jill Biden visits Tallahassee

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Jill Biden spoke before voters marched in the "Souls to the Polls" event on the last day of early voting in Florida.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Nov. 2, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Nov. 2, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 2, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 1, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Nov. 2, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Morning Conversation: Leon Co. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley

Updated: 4 hours ago
Earley sat down with WCTV's Michael Hudak in this morning conversation to describe the journey to an efficient and effective election.

Forecast

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Nov. 2, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

FHSAA

Sideline Snapshots: Leon and Rickards square off at Gene Cox Stadium

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Leon Lions and the Rickards Raiders square off in a cross-town showdown at Tallahassee’s Gene Cox Stadium.