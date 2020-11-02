UPDATE: TPD says 2 men died in Halloween Apalachee Parkway crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says two men died in a crash on Apalachee Parkway near Magnolia Drive on Halloween.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Kia Optima was traveling west on an access road, trying to turn onto the parkway, TPD says. A green, Ford F-350 truck was traveling west on the inside lane of the parkway. According to TPD, investigators believe the truck was going 70 mph.

As the Kia turned left to go east on the parkway, the truck hit it on the driver’s side. The two men inside the Kia died from their injuries, TPD says.

Following the crash, all westbound lanes starting at Magnolia Drive were closed. Eastbound lanes starting at the Motel Six were also shut down due to the crash.

No arrests have been made in this crash, and it is currently under investigation.

