Advertisement

Balance of power in US Senate could come down to Georgia

By Alana Austin
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Millions of Georgia voters have already cast their ballots this election season, shattering previous records. Some of that likely has to do with the fact that there are several highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this year.

Control of the White House and the Senate could come down to Georgia, as the Peach State slides from reliably red to purple.

“The four most populous counties in Georgia are all democratic and becoming more democratic," said Charles Bullock, University of Georgia professor.

With two U.S. Senate seats on the ballot in Georgia, UGA Professor Charles Bullock says these races are very tight, especially between incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

In Georgia, a candidate must earn a majority of the vote in order to avoid a runoff, where the top two candidates face off again. Bullock says because these races are so competitive, there’s a strong chance voters head back to the polls for not one, but two, Senate runoffs in the new year.

“And for national concern is after November does either party have a majority in the Senate and if not is everybody looking at Georgia and saying well one party or the other has to win," said Bullock.

Georgians are also voting in the special election to replace retired Republican Senator Johnny Isakson. Appointed GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Republican opponent Doug Collins. The two are splitting the conservative vote, while Democrats have largely rallied around Reverend Raphael Warnock.

“On the republican side, it’s a knife fight," said Bullock. "Kelly Loeffler says that Doug Collins is a fake conservative and Doug Collins says Kelly Loeffler is a fake conservative.”

Experts warn Georgians should be patient with election results coming in, as we may not know the outcome of these races for days to come.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and as long as voters are in line by that time, they will be able to vote.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Leon County political parties preview Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate.

Politics

Make your voice heard in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV is teaming with stations across Georgia to host a debate between Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue and his challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.