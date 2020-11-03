Election Day 2020: Polls open in South Georgia and North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Election Day has arrived in Florida and Georgia.

WCTV will have special coverage of local races on air and online as results trickle in tonight.

You can find real-time results for elections in both Florida and Georgia at this link.

To change which elections you’re viewing, click the green “More Elections” button and select the races you want to see from the drop-down menu.

Polls in Georgia and Florida are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., local time.

For more voter information, head to the Florida Division of Elections or Georgia Secretary of State websites.

