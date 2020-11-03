Advertisement

Election Day 2020: Polls open in South Georgia and North Florida

2020 election day
2020 election day(WSAZ/AP images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Election Day has arrived in Florida and Georgia.

WCTV will have special coverage of local races on air and online as results trickle in tonight.

You can find real-time results for elections in both Florida and Georgia at this link.

To change which elections you’re viewing, click the green “More Elections” button and select the races you want to see from the drop-down menu.

Polls in Georgia and Florida are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., local time.

For more voter information, head to the Florida Division of Elections or Georgia Secretary of State websites.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to Griffin Heights apartment fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
One apartment experienced heavy fire damage, but firefighters managed to contain the fire before other apartments could be destroyed.

News

Tallahassee businesses offer free rides to the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Even with so many options to vote this year, sometimes finding the transportation to do so can still be a challenge.

News

Tallahassee businesses offer free rides to the polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tallahassee local businesses and organizations are helping provide residents with free rides to the polls.

News

Leon County Canvassing Board counts record number of mail in ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Leon County Canvassing Board is hard at work counting tens of thousands of mail-in ballots.

Latest News

News

Three killed in weekend crashes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three peopled died on Halloween after two separate crashes in Tallahassee.

News

FHP troopers arrest armed suspect after carjacking, shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A WCTV reporter saw dozens of troopers converging on the scene in Woodville.

News

Remembering Maura Binkley 2 years after Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jeff Binkley says he refuses to let his daughter's death be in vain.

News

FHP troopers arrest armed suspect after carjacking, shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The sequence began when Tallahassee Police officers responded to reports of a man in a car shooting towards a person on the 3500 Block of Orange Avenue.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Nov. 3, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Nov. 3, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 3, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 2, 2020.